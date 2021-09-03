Insider Buying: Richmond Mutual Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBI) Director Buys 10,000 Shares of Stock

Richmond Mutual Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBI) Director Harold T. Hanley III acquired 10,000 shares of Richmond Mutual Bancorporation stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.48 per share, with a total value of $154,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

RMBI stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.31. 2 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,296. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.36. Richmond Mutual Bancorporation, Inc. has a one year low of $10.09 and a one year high of $15.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.51 and a beta of 1.15.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Richmond Mutual Bancorporation by 12.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 764,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,373,000 after purchasing an additional 82,297 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Richmond Mutual Bancorporation by 15.7% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 551,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,224,000 after purchasing an additional 74,750 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Richmond Mutual Bancorporation by 0.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 176,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Richmond Mutual Bancorporation in the second quarter valued at about $2,222,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Richmond Mutual Bancorporation by 80.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 98,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 43,800 shares in the last quarter. 26.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

