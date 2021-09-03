Insider Buying: The Community Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCFC) Director Acquires 1,203 Shares of Stock

The Community Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCFC) Director Michael Brian Adams bought 1,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.74 per share, with a total value of $42,995.22. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,480. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Michael Brian Adams also recently made the following trade(s):

Get The Community Financial alerts:

On Thursday, July 29th, Michael Brian Adams acquired 697 shares of The Community Financial stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.50 per share, with a total value of $24,743.50.

On Tuesday, July 27th, Michael Brian Adams bought 250 shares of The Community Financial stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.49 per share, with a total value of $8,872.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:TCFC traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $35.45. The company had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,644. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.92 and its 200 day moving average is $34.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.67 million, a PE ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 1.02. The Community Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $20.00 and a twelve month high of $39.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

The Community Financial (NASDAQ:TCFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $18.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.93 million. The Community Financial had a net margin of 28.78% and a return on equity of 11.40%. Equities analysts predict that The Community Financial Co. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TCFC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of The Community Financial by 185.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 10,076 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of The Community Financial by 45.8% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in The Community Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in The Community Financial by 11.4% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 244,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,373,000 after purchasing an additional 24,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Community Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $466,000. 39.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About The Community Financial

The Community Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Community Bank of the Chesapeake that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals and businesses. It offers loans and investments. The firm through its subsidiary, provides demand, savings and time deposits and commercial and residential mortgage, construction and land development, home equity and second mortgages, and commercial equipment loans.

See Also: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for The Community Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Community Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.