Insider Selling: 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) CFO Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) CFO Justin J. Mcanear sold 10,000 shares of 10x Genomics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.49, for a total transaction of $1,774,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Justin J. Mcanear also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 23rd, Justin J. Mcanear sold 270 shares of 10x Genomics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.85, for a total transaction of $43,699.50.

Shares of TXG traded up $1.65 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $185.21. 523,224 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 756,105. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.45 and a fifty-two week high of $208.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $176.91 and a 200-day moving average of $177.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.16 and a beta of 1.28.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $115.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.85 million. 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 124.24% and a negative return on equity of 8.38%. 10x Genomics’s revenue was up 170.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.41) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wright Investors Service Inc. lifted its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 1.7% during the second quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 4,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 5.5% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 1.1% in the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 7,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 12.9% in the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank boosted its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 4.8% in the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 1,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. 66.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on TXG shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of 10x Genomics from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of 10x Genomics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, 10x Genomics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.22.

About 10x Genomics

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

