Insider Selling: 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) Insider Sells 27,250 Shares of Stock

2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) insider Matthew J. Norden sold 27,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.98, for a total transaction of $1,007,705.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of 2U stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $37.16. 516,827 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,293,593. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.89 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.84. 2U, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.45 and a 1-year high of $59.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The software maker reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.07. 2U had a negative net margin of 17.79% and a negative return on equity of 13.52%. The company had revenue of $237.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.32 million. Equities research analysts forecast that 2U, Inc. will post -1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TWOU. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in 2U by 109.3% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 812 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in 2U in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its stake in 2U by 133.4% in the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 887 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in 2U by 42.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 893 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in 2U in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000.

Several equities research analysts have commented on TWOU shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of 2U from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of 2U from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Macquarie raised shares of 2U from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of 2U in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.86.

2U Company Profile

2U, Inc engages in the provision of education technology for nonprofit colleges and universities. It operates through the following segments: Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

