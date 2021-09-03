Insider Selling: Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) CEO Sells 73,541 Shares of Stock

Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) CEO Frank Calderoni sold 73,541 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total transaction of $5,149,340.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,337,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,681,228.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Frank Calderoni also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 10th, Frank Calderoni sold 45,000 shares of Anaplan stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.28, for a total transaction of $2,487,600.00.

On Monday, July 12th, Frank Calderoni sold 45,000 shares of Anaplan stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.16, for a total transaction of $2,392,200.00.

On Thursday, June 10th, Frank Calderoni sold 45,000 shares of Anaplan stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.35, for a total transaction of $2,265,750.00.

Shares of PLAN traded up $0.96 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $67.96. 1,735,620 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,268,214. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.83. Anaplan, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.00 and a 52 week high of $86.17. The company has a market cap of $9.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.09 and a beta of 1.99.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.05. Anaplan had a negative net margin of 35.01% and a negative return on equity of 56.24%. The company had revenue of $144.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.80 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Anaplan, Inc. will post -1.27 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLAN. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Anaplan during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Anaplan during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Anaplan during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Anaplan by 100.0% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Anaplan during the second quarter worth about $53,000. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PLAN. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Anaplan from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Anaplan from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. decreased their price objective on shares of Anaplan from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on shares of Anaplan from $90.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Anaplan from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.17.

About Anaplan

Anaplan, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based connected planning platform that connects organizations and people for decision making. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

