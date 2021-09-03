Insider Selling: CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) Director Sells 3,500 Shares of Stock

CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) Director Warren R. Phillips sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.45, for a total value of $897,575.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of CACI International stock traded down $2.60 during trading on Friday, hitting $256.32. The stock had a trading volume of 116,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,589. CACI International Inc has a fifty-two week low of $198.46 and a fifty-two week high of $270.73. The firm has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.09, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $259.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $253.25.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The information technology services provider reported $5.74 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $5.74. CACI International had a return on equity of 17.80% and a net margin of 7.57%. As a group, research analysts forecast that CACI International Inc will post 18.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CACI. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded CACI International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on CACI International from $282.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on CACI International in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $311.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CACI International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $285.88.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CACI. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CACI International by 24,632.4% during the second quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 417,483 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $106,508,000 after purchasing an additional 415,795 shares during the last quarter. Engine Capital Management LP acquired a new position in CACI International during the first quarter valued at $22,445,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in CACI International by 9.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 400,318 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $98,742,000 after buying an additional 35,281 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its position in CACI International by 31.0% during the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 80,145 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $19,769,000 after buying an additional 18,988 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its position in CACI International by 446.6% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 18,492 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,718,000 after buying an additional 15,109 shares during the period. 88.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CACI International Company Profile

CACI International, Inc operates as holding company, which engages in the provision of information solutions and services in support of national security missions and government transformation for intelligence, defense, and federal civilian customers. It operates through the Domestic Operations and International Operations segment.

