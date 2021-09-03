Insider Selling: First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) Insider Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) insider John Hakopian sold 2,000 shares of First Foundation stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.02, for a total transaction of $48,040.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $857,177.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

John Hakopian also recently made the following trade(s):

Get First Foundation alerts:

On Thursday, August 5th, John Hakopian sold 5,000 shares of First Foundation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.52, for a total transaction of $122,600.00.

On Tuesday, June 8th, John Hakopian sold 8,807 shares of First Foundation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.20, for a total transaction of $221,936.40.

NASDAQ FFWM traded up $0.18 on Friday, reaching $24.00. The company had a trading volume of 149,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,352. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.67. First Foundation Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.29 and a 12 month high of $25.81.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.06. First Foundation had a net margin of 33.78% and a return on equity of 14.42%. The firm had revenue of $71.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.80 million. On average, research analysts expect that First Foundation Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. First Foundation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.15%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on FFWM shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Foundation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of First Foundation from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Foundation currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.50.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Foundation by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,101 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Foundation by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 12,607 shares of the bank’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Foundation by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,719 shares of the bank’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in First Foundation by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,821 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oberweis Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in First Foundation by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.54% of the company’s stock.

About First Foundation

First Foundation, Inc is a bank holding, which engages in the provision of comprehensive platform of financial services to individuals, businesses, and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Banking and Wealth Management. The company was founded by John Avak Hakopian and Ulrich Emanuel Keller, Jr.

See Also: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Receive News & Ratings for First Foundation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Foundation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.