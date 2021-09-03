Insider Selling: GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN) EVP Sells 25,066 Shares of Stock

GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN) EVP Simon Knock sold 25,066 shares of GAN stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $451,188.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ GAN traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.70. 467,036 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,027,710. The stock has a market cap of $743.72 million, a P/E ratio of -30.00 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.99. GAN Limited has a 1-year low of $13.04 and a 1-year high of $31.81.

GAN (NASDAQ:GAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $34.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.53 million. GAN had a negative net margin of 24.01% and a negative return on equity of 10.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 316.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.33) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that GAN Limited will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GAN. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of GAN by 30.5% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in GAN by 23.3% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 3,327 shares during the last quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in GAN during the first quarter worth about $4,663,000. EMC Capital Management boosted its holdings in GAN by 67.2% during the first quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 47,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 19,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in GAN during the first quarter worth about $562,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on GAN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GAN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of GAN in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of GAN in a report on Monday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.80.

Gan (UK) Ltd. engages in the development and supply of Internet gaming enterprise software-as-a-service solutions. It operates through the Real Money Gaming Operations and Simulated Gaming Operations segments. The company was founded by David McDowell and Kevin O’Neal in 2002 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

