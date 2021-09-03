Insider Selling: Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) CFO Sells 7,611 Shares of Stock

Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) CFO Mark S. Colby sold 7,611 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.27, for a total transaction of $1,067,594.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Mark S. Colby also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 28th, Mark S. Colby sold 9,800 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.53, for a total transaction of $1,279,194.00.

NASDAQ:GSHD traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $149.56. 56,867 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 197,166. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 415.50, a PEG ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 0.53. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a 52 week low of $76.75 and a 52 week high of $174.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $127.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.36.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $38.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.22 million. Goosehead Insurance had a net margin of 5.23% and a negative return on equity of 18.77%. Research analysts predict that Goosehead Insurance, Inc will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,713,000. Durable Capital Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 99.6% in the 2nd quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 869,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,738,000 after purchasing an additional 434,071 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 108.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 800,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,945,000 after purchasing an additional 415,991 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,213,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,496,000 after purchasing an additional 171,948 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 48.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 457,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,275,000 after purchasing an additional 149,978 shares during the period. 50.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on GSHD shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Goosehead Insurance from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $100.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, July 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “d” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.00.

About Goosehead Insurance

Goosehead Insurance, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of independent personal lines insurance agency. It operates through the Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel segments. The Corporate Channel segment consists of company-owned and financed operations with employees who are hired, trained, and managed by the company.

