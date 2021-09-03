Insider Selling: Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) EVP Sells 388 Shares of Stock

Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) EVP Dashyant Dhanak sold 388 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.71, for a total value of $29,763.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Dashyant Dhanak also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 10th, Dashyant Dhanak sold 3,845 shares of Incyte stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $334,515.00.

Shares of NASDAQ INCY traded down $0.81 during trading on Friday, reaching $76.42. The company had a trading volume of 4,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,231,047. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $78.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.78. Incyte Co. has a 12 month low of $71.91 and a 12 month high of $101.47. The stock has a market cap of $16.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.81, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 3.94, a current ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.26. Incyte had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 12.41%. The firm had revenue of $705.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Incyte Co. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark upgraded Incyte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Incyte from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Incyte from $92.00 to $88.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 25th. TheStreet lowered Incyte from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Incyte in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.29.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INCY. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Incyte in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Incyte by 852.9% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 324 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Incyte in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Incyte by 81.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 366 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Incyte in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

Incyte Company Profile

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. Its portfolio includes compounds in various stages, ranging from preclinical to late stage development, and commercialized products such as JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), and ICLUSIG (ponatinib).

