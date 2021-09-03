Insider Selling: Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) Insider Sells 500 Shares of Stock

Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) insider John Sheldon Peters sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.24, for a total transaction of $39,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

John Sheldon Peters also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 2nd, John Sheldon Peters sold 750 shares of Lemonade stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.67, for a total transaction of $66,502.50.

Shares of LMND stock traded down $1.98 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $77.32. 972,949 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,586,900. Lemonade, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.11 and a 1-year high of $188.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $86.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion and a PE ratio of -26.85.

Several analysts recently commented on LMND shares. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Lemonade from $103.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Lemonade from $101.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lemonade from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Lemonade from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Lemonade in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.75.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Lemonade by 209.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 51,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,689,000 after buying an additional 35,199 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Lemonade by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 344,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,649,000 after buying an additional 29,542 shares during the period. Advisory Resource Group acquired a new position in Lemonade in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $325,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lemonade in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Lemonade by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.32% of the company’s stock.

Lemonade Company Profile

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products cover stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, pet, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies.

