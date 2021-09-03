Insider Selling: LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) Director Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) Director Daniel Jeffrey Moore sold 1,000 shares of LivaNova stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.40, for a total value of $82,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,606,312. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Daniel Jeffrey Moore also recently made the following trade(s):

Get LivaNova alerts:

On Monday, August 2nd, Daniel Jeffrey Moore sold 1,000 shares of LivaNova stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.39, for a total value of $86,390.00.

Shares of LivaNova stock traded down $1.94 on Friday, hitting $84.90. 4,175 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 409,074. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.15 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $82.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.61. LivaNova PLC has a 1-year low of $41.07 and a 1-year high of $90.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $264.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.73 million. LivaNova had a positive return on equity of 8.44% and a negative net margin of 37.15%. Research analysts forecast that LivaNova PLC will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIVN. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in LivaNova in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in LivaNova in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in LivaNova in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in LivaNova by 32.6% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in LivaNova by 1,066.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.97% of the company’s stock.

LIVN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on LivaNova from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on LivaNova from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LivaNova from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on LivaNova from $99.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.00.

LivaNova Company Profile

LivaNova Plc is a global medical technology company, which engages in the development and delivery of therapeutic solutions for the benefit of patients, healthcare professionals, and healthcare systems. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Neuromodulation segments. The Cardiovascular segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, heart valves, and circulatory support products.

See Also: When is a capital gain realized?

Receive News & Ratings for LivaNova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LivaNova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.