Insider Selling: MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) Insider Sells 1,699 Shares of Stock

MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) insider Brian Mikalis sold 1,699 shares of MediaAlpha stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.27, for a total transaction of $37,836.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Brian Mikalis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 21st, Brian Mikalis sold 12,924 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.96, for a total transaction of $529,367.04.

MAX stock traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.29. 314,485 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 261,401. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.46. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion and a PE ratio of -161.00. MediaAlpha, Inc. has a one year low of $21.12 and a one year high of $70.33.

MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $157.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.38 million. On average, analysts predict that MediaAlpha, Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MAX shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of MediaAlpha from $65.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MediaAlpha from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of MediaAlpha from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of MediaAlpha in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of MediaAlpha in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.78.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MediaAlpha by 28.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,140,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,400,000 after purchasing an additional 250,110 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of MediaAlpha by 45.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 190,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,742,000 after acquiring an additional 59,317 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of MediaAlpha in the first quarter valued at about $312,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MediaAlpha in the first quarter valued at about $507,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MediaAlpha in the first quarter valued at about $1,827,000. Institutional investors own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

About MediaAlpha

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. Its real-time customer acquisition and predictive analytics platform allows insurance carriers, distributors, and other clients to acquire customers and optimize customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance.

