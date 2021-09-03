Insider Selling: Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Director Sells 24,271 Shares of Stock

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Director Todd C. Cozzens sold 24,271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.74, for a total transaction of $2,954,751.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NTRA stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $123.76. The company had a trading volume of 249,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 966,112. The company has a quick ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $113.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.72 and a beta of 1.30. Natera, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.03 and a 52 week high of $127.19.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The medical research company reported ($1.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $142.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.50 million. Natera had a negative return on equity of 74.29% and a negative net margin of 62.31%. On average, research analysts predict that Natera, Inc. will post -4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NTRA. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Natera in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Natera during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Tobam bought a new position in Natera during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Natera during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Natera by 5,766.7% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 352 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on NTRA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Natera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Natera in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Truist Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Natera from $143.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Natera from $134.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Natera from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.27.

About Natera

Natera, Inc is a diagnostics company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic testing services. It provides Panorama non-invasive prenatal test (NIPT), Vistara, horizon carrier screening (HCS), spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis, Anora products of conception (POC) and non-invasive paternity testing (PAT).

