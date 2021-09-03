Insider Selling: Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN) VP Sells 1,862 Shares of Stock

Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN) VP James R. Downing sold 1,862 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.90, for a total transaction of $96,637.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NWN stock traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $51.00. 99,810 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 232,577. Northwest Natural Holding has a 52 week low of $41.71 and a 52 week high of $56.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $52.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 17.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.48.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.11. Northwest Natural had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 11.35%. The firm had revenue of $148.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.64 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.17) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Northwest Natural Holding will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. Northwest Natural’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.48%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NWN. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Northwest Natural by 17.5% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,337 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Northwest Natural by 0.8% in the second quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 24,322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in Northwest Natural by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,176 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Northwest Natural by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,088 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Northwest Natural by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. 67.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NWN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Northwest Natural from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of Northwest Natural in a report on Friday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Northwest Natural from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Northwest Natural from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.00.

Northwest Natural Holding Co engages in the local distribution of gas and water through its subsidiaries. It supplies natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Oregon and southwest Washington. The company is headquartered in Portland, OR.

