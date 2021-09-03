Insider Selling: Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) EVP Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) EVP John A. Herrmann III sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.97, for a total value of $1,239,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NVAX traded down $7.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $251.49. 4,282,525 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,451,381. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.34 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Novavax, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.59 and a fifty-two week high of $331.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $212.43 and a 200-day moving average of $199.67.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.63) by ($1.12). Novavax had a negative return on equity of 150.88% and a negative net margin of 80.37%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.30) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Novavax, Inc. will post -8.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NVAX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $161.00 price target (down from $285.00) on shares of Novavax in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Novavax from $310.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Novavax from $217.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Novavax from $317.00 to $294.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Novavax from $365.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $249.00.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NVAX. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Novavax by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,670,660 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,416,249,000 after buying an additional 777,356 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novavax during the first quarter valued at approximately $121,964,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Novavax by 137.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 822,768 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $149,176,000 after buying an additional 476,750 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Novavax by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,693,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $359,524,000 after buying an additional 251,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cormorant Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Novavax in the 1st quarter valued at $45,328,000. 53.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Novavax Company Profile

Novavax, Inc focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of vaccines to prevent infectious diseases. It provides vaccines for COVID-19, seasonal flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Ebola, and Middle East respiratory syndrome. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, MD.

