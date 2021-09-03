Insider Selling: Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) EVP Sells 2,500 Shares of Stock

Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) EVP Johanna Roberts sold 2,500 shares of Penumbra stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.02, for a total transaction of $680,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Johanna Roberts also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 9th, Johanna Roberts sold 2,500 shares of Penumbra stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.14, for a total transaction of $657,850.00.

PEN traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $277.50. 197,964 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 313,931. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $266.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $270.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a current ratio of 6.04. Penumbra, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $163.49 and a fifty-two week high of $320.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.15 billion, a PE ratio of 645.35, a P/E/G ratio of 13.17 and a beta of 0.28.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02. Penumbra had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 5.52%. The firm had revenue of $184.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.30) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 75.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Penumbra, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Penumbra in the 1st quarter valued at $9,254,000. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC grew its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC now owns 29,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,047,000 after buying an additional 3,793 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council grew its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 5,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 65.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after buying an additional 1,783 shares during the period. 76.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PEN. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $299.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of Penumbra in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $316.86.

About Penumbra

Penumbra, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of innovative medical devices. It offers thrombectomy, embolization, access, neurosurgical tools, ruby coil system, lantern, penumbra occlusion device (POD) system, packing coil, and indigo systems products. Its target markets include interventional neuroradiologists, neurosurgeons, and interventional neurologists; and interventional radiologists, vascular surgeons, and interventional cardiologists.

