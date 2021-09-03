Insider Selling: Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN) Major Shareholder Sells 254,932 Shares of Stock

Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN) major shareholder Trading S.A. Ares sold 254,932 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.21, for a total value of $1,583,127.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Trading S.A. Ares also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 30th, Trading S.A. Ares sold 30,000 shares of Precigen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.97, for a total value of $179,100.00.

On Thursday, August 26th, Trading S.A. Ares sold 111,229 shares of Precigen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.95, for a total value of $661,812.55.

On Tuesday, August 24th, Trading S.A. Ares sold 33,407 shares of Precigen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.86, for a total value of $195,765.02.

On Monday, August 16th, Trading S.A. Ares sold 6,313 shares of Precigen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.13, for a total value of $38,698.69.

On Friday, August 13th, Trading S.A. Ares sold 52,031 shares of Precigen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.20, for a total value of $322,592.20.

On Wednesday, August 11th, Trading S.A. Ares sold 257,800 shares of Precigen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.11, for a total value of $1,575,158.00.

On Monday, August 9th, Trading S.A. Ares sold 56,528 shares of Precigen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.59, for a total value of $315,991.52.

On Thursday, August 5th, Trading S.A. Ares sold 159,703 shares of Precigen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.50, for a total value of $878,366.50.

On Tuesday, August 3rd, Trading S.A. Ares sold 2,100 shares of Precigen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.49, for a total value of $11,529.00.

On Thursday, July 29th, Trading S.A. Ares sold 18,247 shares of Precigen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.69, for a total value of $103,825.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:PGEN traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.14. The company had a trading volume of 1,062,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,375,740. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.23 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 5.43 and a quick ratio of 5.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.90. Precigen, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.36 and a fifty-two week high of $11.10.

Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. Precigen had a negative return on equity of 70.74% and a negative net margin of 107.46%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Precigen, Inc. will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Precigen by 134.7% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,885 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,951 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Precigen during the first quarter worth $50,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Precigen during the second quarter worth $68,000. Caption Management LLC grew its holdings in Precigen by 119.2% during the first quarter. Caption Management LLC now owns 11,882 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 73,863 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC grew its holdings in Precigen by 29.1% during the second quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 13,729 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 3,097 shares during the period. 68.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Precigen in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Precigen has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.75.

Precigen Company Profile

Precigen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of synthetic biology technologies. The firm focuses on programming biological systems to alleviate disease, remediate environmental challenges, and provide sustainable food and industrial chemicals. It operates through the following segments: PGEN Therapeutics, ActoBio, Trans Ova and Human Biotherapeutics.

