Insider Selling: Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) VP Sells 5,358 Shares of Stock

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 5,358 shares of Roku stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.02, for a total transaction of $1,918,271.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

ROKU stock traded down $4.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $342.27. 6,850,269 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,333,200. Roku, Inc. has a 1 year low of $150.38 and a 1 year high of $490.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $403.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $373.11. The stock has a market cap of $45.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 208.60 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.58 and a quick ratio of 4.50.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $645.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $618.35 million. Roku had a net margin of 9.91% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.35) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Roku, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ROKU. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new position in Roku during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Roku by 152.5% during the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Roku by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Roku by 39.3% during the 1st quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders lifted its stake in Roku by 65.7% during the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.33% of the company’s stock.

ROKU has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Roku from $367.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Roku from $519.00 to $488.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Pivotal Research cut their price target on shares of Roku from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Macquarie boosted their price objective on shares of Roku from $400.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, lowered their price objective on shares of Roku from $460.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $450.00.

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

