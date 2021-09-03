Insider Selling: SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) CFO Sells 60,163 Shares of Stock

SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) CFO Brendan Thomas Cavanagh sold 60,163 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.51, for a total transaction of $21,990,178.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 91,170 shares in the company, valued at $33,323,546.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of SBAC traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $366.48. 745,315 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 659,212. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $341.30 and a 200-day moving average of $304.47. SBA Communications Co. has a one year low of $232.88 and a one year high of $368.90. The firm has a market cap of $40.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 152.70 and a beta of 0.21.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $575.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $559.96 million. SBA Communications had a net margin of 12.33% and a negative return on equity of 5.61%. SBA Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that SBA Communications Co. will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th will be given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.58%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SBAC. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of SBA Communications by 0.3% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 14,691 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,032,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of SBA Communications by 29.5% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,998 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $832,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of SBA Communications by 1.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 27,240 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,560,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC increased its position in shares of SBA Communications by 52.6% in the first quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 1,743 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SBA Communications by 272.9% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,342 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SBAC shares. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $337.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of SBA Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $321.00 to $337.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $325.00 to $353.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $356.50.

SBA Communications Company Profile

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

