Insider Selling: SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) CFO Sells 60,163 Shares of Stock

SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) CFO Brendan Thomas Cavanagh sold 60,163 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.51, for a total transaction of $21,990,178.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 91,170 shares in the company, valued at $33,323,546.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Shares of SBAC traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $366.48. 745,315 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 659,212. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $341.30 and a 200-day moving average of $304.47. SBA Communications Co. has a one year low of $232.88 and a one year high of $368.90. The firm has a market cap of $40.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 152.70 and a beta of 0.21.
SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $575.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $559.96 million. SBA Communications had a net margin of 12.33% and a negative return on equity of 5.61%. SBA Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that SBA Communications Co. will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SBAC. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of SBA Communications by 0.3% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 14,691 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,032,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of SBA Communications by 29.5% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,998 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $832,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of SBA Communications by 1.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 27,240 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,560,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC increased its position in shares of SBA Communications by 52.6% in the first quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 1,743 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SBA Communications by 272.9% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,342 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.22% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SBAC shares. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $337.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of SBA Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $321.00 to $337.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $325.00 to $353.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $356.50.
SBA Communications Company Profile
SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.
