Insider Selling: SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) VP Sells 67,112 Shares of Stock

SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) VP Thomas P. Hunt sold 67,112 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.47, for a total value of $24,527,422.64. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 44,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,403,755.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ:SBAC traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $366.48. The stock had a trading volume of 745,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 659,212. SBA Communications Co. has a 52 week low of $232.88 and a 52 week high of $368.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $341.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $304.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.15 billion, a PE ratio of 152.70 and a beta of 0.21.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $575.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $559.96 million. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 12.33%. The company’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SBA Communications Co. will post 9.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.58%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBAC. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in SBA Communications by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 614,610 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $170,585,000 after acquiring an additional 44,040 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP lifted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 36.7% in the 1st quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 45,032 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,499,000 after buying an additional 12,100 shares during the period. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SBA Communications in the 1st quarter worth $10,951,000. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,697,129 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $748,588,000 after buying an additional 69,771 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 238,802 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,450,000 after buying an additional 35,234 shares during the period. 89.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SBAC shares. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on SBA Communications from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on SBA Communications from $325.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on SBA Communications from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Citigroup raised their target price on SBA Communications from $343.00 to $404.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on SBA Communications from $312.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $356.50.

SBA Communications Company Profile

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

