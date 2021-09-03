Insider Selling: Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) Director Sells 1,353 Shares of Stock

Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) Director Jack R. Lazar sold 1,353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $216,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of SLAB stock traded down $0.62 on Friday, reaching $157.17. 4,335 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 355,995. The company has a current ratio of 7.50, a quick ratio of 7.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $152.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $145.75. The company has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 157.79 and a beta of 0.98. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.19 and a twelve month high of $163.43.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.50). Silicon Laboratories had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 5.12%. Equities research analysts forecast that Silicon Laboratories Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Silicon Laboratories in the second quarter valued at $27,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Silicon Laboratories in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 229.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 280 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Silicon Laboratories in the second quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 61.8% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 733 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price objective (down previously from $163.00) on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Silicon Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Silicon Laboratories from $160.00 to $153.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Silicon Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Silicon Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.33.

About Silicon Laboratories

Silicon Laboratories, Inc designs and develops analog-intensive and mixed-signal integrated circuits. The firm offers microcontrollers, wireless, sensors, USB bridges, analog, clocks and oscillators, isolators, power, audio and radio, modems and TV and video product categories. It provides solutions for automotive, communications, data centers, healthcare & fitness, home automation & entertainment, industrial automation & power and retail industries.

