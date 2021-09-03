Insider Selling: Spark Networks SE (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) Director Sells 6,000 Shares of Stock

Spark Networks SE (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) Director David Khalil sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.06, for a total value of $42,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of Spark Networks stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 159,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,244. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. Spark Networks SE has a 52 week low of $2.67 and a 52 week high of $8.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.21 million, a PE ratio of -13.13 and a beta of 1.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.77.

Get Spark Networks alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on LOV shares. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Spark Networks in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on shares of Spark Networks from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LOV. Jeereddi Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Spark Networks in the first quarter worth $75,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Spark Networks by 14.2% in the first quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 20,879 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,594 shares during the last quarter. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spark Networks in the first quarter worth $420,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in Spark Networks by 86.1% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 58,829 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 27,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Henry James International Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Spark Networks by 104.3% in the 2nd quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 94,064 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 48,032 shares in the last quarter.

About Spark Networks

Spark Networks SE operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the operation of online dating sites and applications. It operates through the following segments: North America and International. The North America segment consists of the firm’s operations in the United States and Canada. The International segment includes all other operations except for the United States and Canada.

Further Reading: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Spark Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spark Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.