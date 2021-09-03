Insider Selling: Spark Networks SE (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) Director Sells 7,500 Shares of Stock

Spark Networks SE (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) Director David Khalil sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.23, for a total transaction of $54,225.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Spark Networks stock traded up $0.07 on Friday, reaching $3.15. 159,586 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 130,244. The firm has a market cap of $8.21 million, a PE ratio of -13.13 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. Spark Networks SE has a twelve month low of $2.67 and a twelve month high of $8.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.77.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LOV. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Spark Networks in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of Spark Networks from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOV. Heartland Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Spark Networks during the 1st quarter worth $2,794,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Spark Networks during the second quarter valued at about $643,000. Cannell Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Spark Networks by 5.5% during the second quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 1,556,223 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,061,000 after buying an additional 81,730 shares during the last quarter. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spark Networks during the first quarter valued at about $420,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Spark Networks by 28.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 251,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,876,000 after buying an additional 55,748 shares during the last quarter.

About Spark Networks

Spark Networks SE operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the operation of online dating sites and applications. It operates through the following segments: North America and International. The North America segment consists of the firm’s operations in the United States and Canada. The International segment includes all other operations except for the United States and Canada.

