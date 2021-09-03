Insider Selling: Spark Networks SE (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) Director Sells 9,570 Shares of Stock

Spark Networks SE (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) Director David Khalil sold 9,570 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.80, for a total value of $55,506.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Spark Networks stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.15. The company had a trading volume of 159,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,244. Spark Networks SE has a 12-month low of $2.67 and a 12-month high of $8.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.13 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

Get Spark Networks alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spark Networks during the 1st quarter valued at $420,000. Henry James International Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Spark Networks by 104.3% during the 2nd quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 94,064 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 48,032 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. grew its position in Spark Networks by 175.4% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 68,350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 43,530 shares in the last quarter. Jeereddi Investments LP bought a new stake in Spark Networks in the first quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Spark Networks by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 251,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,876,000 after acquiring an additional 55,748 shares during the last quarter.

LOV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of Spark Networks from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Spark Networks in a report on Tuesday, August 17th.

About Spark Networks

Spark Networks SE operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the operation of online dating sites and applications. It operates through the following segments: North America and International. The North America segment consists of the firm’s operations in the United States and Canada. The International segment includes all other operations except for the United States and Canada.

Recommended Story: Intrinsic Value

Receive News & Ratings for Spark Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spark Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.