Insider Selling: Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) Insider Sells 81,142 Shares of Stock

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) insider Edward Harris Fenster sold 81,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.94, for a total value of $3,808,805.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Edward Harris Fenster also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Sunrun alerts:

On Tuesday, June 22nd, Edward Harris Fenster sold 5,886 shares of Sunrun stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.18, for a total value of $289,473.48.

On Thursday, June 17th, Edward Harris Fenster sold 2,302 shares of Sunrun stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.65, for a total value of $118,898.30.

On Tuesday, June 15th, Edward Harris Fenster sold 3,491 shares of Sunrun stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.62, for a total value of $152,277.42.

On Wednesday, June 9th, Edward Harris Fenster sold 27,046 shares of Sunrun stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.71, for a total value of $1,236,272.66.

Shares of Sunrun stock traded down $1.85 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $45.54. 3,799,984 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,226,639. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.50 and a beta of 2.11. Sunrun Inc. has a one year low of $37.42 and a one year high of $100.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The energy company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $401.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $374.36 million. Sunrun had a negative net margin of 15.55% and a negative return on equity of 0.44%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Sunrun by 55.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 234,327 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $13,071,000 after purchasing an additional 83,377 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Sunrun during the 2nd quarter valued at about $331,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Sunrun during the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,155,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its position in shares of Sunrun by 1,999.8% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 490,513 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $27,360,000 after buying an additional 467,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Sunrun by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,592,845 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $311,969,000 after buying an additional 1,298,761 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on RUN shares. Stephens started coverage on Sunrun in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Sunrun from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Sunrun from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Sunrun in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist reduced their price target on Sunrun from $81.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.48.

Sunrun Company Profile

SunRun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and install solar energy systems for homeowners through its direct-to-consumer channel. The firm also offers plans such as monthly lease, full amount lease, purchase system, and monthly loan.

Featured Story: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Receive News & Ratings for Sunrun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunrun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.