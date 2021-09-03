Insider Selling: T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) VP Sells 7,667 Shares of Stock

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) VP Sebastien Page sold 7,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.95, for a total transaction of $1,694,023.65. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 35,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,785,173.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ TROW traded down $2.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $219.03. The company had a trading volume of 22,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,041,023. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.17. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $121.58 and a 1-year high of $224.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $209.23 and its 200-day moving average is $190.29.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The asset manager reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.11. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 35.82% and a net margin of 41.93%. Equities research analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 12.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is 45.09%.

TROW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. boosted their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $208.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $183.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised T. Rowe Price Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, T. Rowe Price Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $178.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the second quarter valued at about $282,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 132.9% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 95,464 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $18,899,000 after buying an additional 54,469 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the second quarter valued at about $245,000. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the second quarter valued at about $346,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the second quarter valued at about $121,000. Institutional investors own 65.59% of the company’s stock.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a financial services holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management services through its subsidiaries. It provides an array of company sponsored U.S. mutual funds, other sponsored pooled investment vehicles, sub advisory services, separate account management, recordkeeping, and related services to individuals, advisors, institutions, financial intermediaries, and retirement plan sponsors.

