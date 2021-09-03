Insider Selling: Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS) Director Sells 8,000 Shares of Stock

Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS) Director Martha L. Byorum sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.46, for a total transaction of $195,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ TGLS traded down $2.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 323,134. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.96. Tecnoglass Inc. has a one year low of $4.21 and a one year high of $26.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.22.

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $121.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.77 million. Tecnoglass had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 29.50%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tecnoglass Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.027 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Tecnoglass’s dividend payout ratio is 13.92%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Tecnoglass from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. B. Riley lowered shares of Tecnoglass from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tecnoglass from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Tecnoglass from $15.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tecnoglass in a report on Thursday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tecnoglass currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.17.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TGLS. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Tecnoglass by 50,549.3% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 759,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,129,000 after acquiring an additional 758,240 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Tecnoglass by 452.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 395,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,469,000 after acquiring an additional 324,108 shares during the period. Friess Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tecnoglass in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,104,000. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA raised its holdings in Tecnoglass by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 834,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,032,000 after buying an additional 151,884 shares during the period. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Tecnoglass by 67.1% during the 2nd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 330,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,072,000 after buying an additional 132,739 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.75% of the company’s stock.

Tecnoglass, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacturing, distribution, marketing, and installation of specification architectural glass and windows products sold to the construction industry. It operates through the following geographical segments: Colombia, United States, Panama, and Other.

