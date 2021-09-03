Insider Selling: Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) Director Sells 4,200 Shares of Stock

Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.03, for a total value of $638,526.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ TTEK traded up $1.55 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $151.62. 272,370 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 287,094. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.91 and a twelve month high of $152.23. The company has a market cap of $8.20 billion, a PE ratio of 42.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.92.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.08. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 17.81% and a net margin of 6.33%. Equities analysts anticipate that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.54%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTEK. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Tetra Tech during the first quarter worth approximately $48,538,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Tetra Tech during the second quarter worth approximately $29,983,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Tetra Tech by 12.5% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,201,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $298,839,000 after buying an additional 243,786 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Tetra Tech by 149.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 381,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,790,000 after buying an additional 228,916 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Tetra Tech by 2.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,911,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $938,081,000 after buying an additional 183,315 shares during the period. 78.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $149.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tetra Tech currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.80.

About Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech, Inc engages in the provision of consulting and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Government Services Group (GSG); Commercial and International Services Group (CIG); and Remediation and Construction Management (RCM). The GSG segment offers consulting and engineering services primarily to United States government clients such as federal, state and local, and development agencies worldwide.

