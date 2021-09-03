Insider Selling: Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) SVP Sells 4,756 Shares of Stock

Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) SVP Craig L. Christensen sold 4,756 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total transaction of $717,680.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:TTEK traded up $1.55 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $151.62. The company had a trading volume of 276,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 287,094. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $8.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $129.80. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.91 and a twelve month high of $152.23.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.08. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 17.81%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.54%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TTEK. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tetra Tech during the first quarter valued at about $48,538,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tetra Tech during the second quarter valued at about $29,983,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 12.5% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,201,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $298,839,000 after buying an additional 243,786 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 149.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 381,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,790,000 after buying an additional 228,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 2.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,911,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $938,081,000 after buying an additional 183,315 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.95% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $149.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, August 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.80.

Tetra Tech Company Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc engages in the provision of consulting and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Government Services Group (GSG); Commercial and International Services Group (CIG); and Remediation and Construction Management (RCM). The GSG segment offers consulting and engineering services primarily to United States government clients such as federal, state and local, and development agencies worldwide.

