Insider Selling: The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) CTO Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) CTO James K. Pool III sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total transaction of $183,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 19,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,656,157. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

James K. Pool III also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 20th, James K. Pool III sold 1,500 shares of The Middleby stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.44, for a total transaction of $269,160.00.

On Wednesday, August 18th, James K. Pool III sold 500 shares of The Middleby stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total transaction of $89,000.00.

On Monday, August 16th, James K. Pool III sold 3,290 shares of The Middleby stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.17, for a total transaction of $582,889.30.

Shares of MIDD stock traded down $2.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $179.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 342,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 678,684. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $182.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $171.32. The Middleby Co. has a 12-month low of $85.92 and a 12-month high of $196.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.01 billion, a PE ratio of 31.59 and a beta of 1.74.

The Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The industrial products company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.04. The Middleby had a net margin of 10.99% and a return on equity of 18.62%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Middleby Co. will post 8.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MIDD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of The Middleby from $214.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Citigroup raised shares of The Middleby from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of The Middleby from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. raised shares of The Middleby from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of The Middleby from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $207.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in The Middleby by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 318,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,223,000 after purchasing an additional 14,561 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its holdings in The Middleby by 417.6% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 8,422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 6,795 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in The Middleby by 63.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 89,730 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,547,000 after purchasing an additional 34,735 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in The Middleby by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 578,206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $100,180,000 after purchasing an additional 50,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in The Middleby by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,372,000 after purchasing an additional 3,007 shares in the last quarter. 99.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Middleby Company Profile

The Middleby Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of foodservice equipment. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group, Food Processing Equipment Group, Residential Kitchen Equipment Group, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment manufactures, sells, and distributes foodservice equipment for the restaurant and institutional kitchen industry.

