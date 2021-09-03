Insider Selling: UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) CEO Sells 2,200 Shares of Stock

UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.01, for a total transaction of $200,222.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

J Mariner Kemper also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 2nd, J Mariner Kemper sold 2,200 shares of UMB Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.32, for a total transaction of $205,304.00.

On Friday, July 2nd, J Mariner Kemper sold 2,200 shares of UMB Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total transaction of $204,600.00.

Shares of UMB Financial stock traded up $0.37 on Friday, reaching $90.93. The stock had a trading volume of 143,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,422. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $91.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. UMB Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $45.87 and a fifty-two week high of $99.98. The stock has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 1.07.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.05. UMB Financial had a net margin of 29.15% and a return on equity of 13.90%. The business had revenue of $332.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. UMB Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that UMB Financial Co. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. This is a boost from UMB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. UMB Financial’s payout ratio is presently 20.92%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UMBF. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in UMB Financial during the first quarter worth $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in UMB Financial during the first quarter worth $28,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in UMB Financial during the first quarter worth $55,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in UMB Financial during the second quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in UMB Financial by 40.8% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 701 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.95% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of UMB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.75.

About UMB Financial

UMB Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of bank and asset services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, and Personal Banking. The Commercial Banking segment serves the commercial lending and leasing, capital markets, and treasury management needs of the company’s mid-market businesses and governmental entities by offering various products and services.

