Insider Selling: Uniphar plc (LON:UPR) Insider Sells 305,000 Shares of Stock

Uniphar plc (LON:UPR) insider Gerard Rabbette sold 305,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 397 ($5.19), for a total transaction of £1,210,850 ($1,581,983.28).

Shares of LON UPR opened at GBX 375 ($4.90) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £1.02 billion and a PE ratio of 40.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.86. Uniphar plc has a 1-year low of GBX 2.43 ($0.03) and a 1-year high of GBX 375 ($4.90). The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 315.70 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 271.24.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a €0.01 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. Uniphar’s payout ratio is presently 0.08%.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Uniphar in a research note on Monday, August 2nd.

Uniphar Company Profile

Uniphar plc operates as a diversified healthcare services company in the Republic of Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three divisions: Commercial & Clinical, Product Access, and Supply Chain & Retail. The Commercial & Clinical division offers outsourced sales, marketing, and multichannel account management services to pharmaco-medical manufacturers; and distribution and support services to medical device manufacturers.

