Insider Selling: Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) CEO Sells 217,124 Shares of Stock

Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) CEO John S. Riccitiello sold 217,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total transaction of $27,468,357.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

John S. Riccitiello also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Unity Software alerts:

On Thursday, July 1st, John S. Riccitiello sold 217,124 shares of Unity Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.82, for a total transaction of $23,193,185.68.

Shares of NYSE:U traded up $0.11 on Friday, reaching $133.25. 87,624 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,768,514. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.52. Unity Software Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.11 and a fifty-two week high of $174.94. The business’s 50-day moving average is $111.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.23.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $273.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.75 million. Unity Software had a negative net margin of 52.08% and a negative return on equity of 17.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 48.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.22 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Unity Software from $130.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $175.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Unity Software from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Unity Software in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Unity Software has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.92.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of U. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Unity Software during the second quarter worth about $213,000. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Unity Software during the second quarter worth about $476,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Unity Software during the second quarter worth about $1,539,000. Advisory Resource Group bought a new position in shares of Unity Software during the second quarter worth about $323,000. Finally, Weld Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Unity Software during the second quarter worth about $261,000. 75.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Unity Software Company Profile

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

Read More: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Receive News & Ratings for Unity Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unity Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.