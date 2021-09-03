Insider Selling: ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) COO Sells 1,702 Shares of Stock

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) COO Joseph Christopher Hays sold 1,702 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.64, for a total transaction of $99,805.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Joseph Christopher Hays also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 12th, Joseph Christopher Hays sold 14,024 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.16, for a total transaction of $871,731.84.

On Wednesday, August 4th, Joseph Christopher Hays sold 3,273 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.64, for a total transaction of $191,928.72.

On Thursday, July 8th, Joseph Christopher Hays sold 13,836 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.42, for a total transaction of $711,447.12.

On Thursday, June 10th, Joseph Christopher Hays sold 13,663 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.76, for a total transaction of $625,218.88.

ZoomInfo Technologies stock traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $66.33. 2,615,238 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,583,929. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 288.39, a PEG ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $57.19 and its 200-day moving average is $51.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.83 and a fifty-two week high of $67.63.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $174.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.41 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 11.43%. ZoomInfo Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. Analysts predict that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZI. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $112,000. Saban Cheryl bought a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $124,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $134,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research upped their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.83.

ZoomInfo Technologies Company Profile

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

