Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) Shares Down 3.5%

Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) shares fell 3.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $27.90 and last traded at $28.23. 1,995 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 989,767 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.24.

Several brokerages have commented on INSM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Insmed from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Insmed from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Insmed presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.57.

The company has a quick ratio of 9.81, a current ratio of 10.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.14 and a beta of 2.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.31.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $45.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.72 million. Insmed had a negative net margin of 219.67% and a negative return on equity of 105.70%. Insmed’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.64) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Insmed Incorporated will post -3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Insmed in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Insmed during the second quarter valued at about $58,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Insmed during the first quarter valued at about $83,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Insmed during the first quarter valued at about $121,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Insmed by 675.7% during the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,019 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 4,372 shares during the period.

About Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM)

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

