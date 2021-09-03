Insured Finance Price Up 43.9% Over Last Week (INFI)

Insured Finance (CURRENCY:INFI) traded 9.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 3rd. One Insured Finance coin can now be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00000335 BTC on exchanges. Insured Finance has a market capitalization of $5.08 million and $121,359.00 worth of Insured Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Insured Finance has traded 43.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002002 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002577 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.90 or 0.00067853 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.17 or 0.00132457 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $81.19 or 0.00162523 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 41.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,949.84 or 0.07906573 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003207 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $50,171.10 or 1.00429748 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $406.81 or 0.00814321 BTC.

About Insured Finance

Insured Finance’s genesis date was January 13th, 2021. Insured Finance’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,369,525 coins. Insured Finance’s official Twitter account is @InsuredFin

According to CryptoCompare, “Insured Finance is an upcoming crypto-insurance solution that will allow its users to secure comprehensive coverage on their digital asset holdings. Market participants can easily request or provide coverage on a wide variety of cryptocurrency assets. Claims are fully collateralized and payouts are instant. “

Insured Finance Coin Trading

