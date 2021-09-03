Insureum Trading 8.6% Higher This Week (ISR)

Insureum (CURRENCY:ISR) traded 4.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 3rd. One Insureum coin can now be purchased for $0.0265 or 0.00000053 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Insureum has a market capitalization of $5.68 million and approximately $262,780.00 worth of Insureum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Insureum has traded 8.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.94 or 0.00061752 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001996 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002921 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.27 or 0.00014514 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001997 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $63.79 or 0.00127327 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $396.43 or 0.00791311 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $23.46 or 0.00046822 BTC.

ISR is a coin. Its launch date was June 25th, 2018. Insureum’s total supply is 290,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 214,048,583 coins. Insureum’s official Twitter account is @insureum_zikto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Insureum’s official website is insureum.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Located in South Korea, Insureum is a Blockchain-based platform for the insurance market intervenients. It aims to create an ecosystem where there will be acting three main entities: the Insurance companies, 3rd parties, and the users/policyholders. Insureum's main role is to assist insurance companies in matching insurance policies with individual lifestyles. The ISR token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the Insureum. Users are expected to be able to utilize the token as a medium of exchange value within the platform's community (providers, developers, and insurance users). “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insureum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Insureum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Insureum using one of the exchanges listed above.

