Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSMP) Shares Down 0%

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSMP) shares traded down 0% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $26.10 and last traded at $26.10. 4,105 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the average session volume of 6,592 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.11.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.08.

Further Reading: What is the Federal Reserve?



Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.