Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSMQ) Shares Down 0.3%

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSMQ)’s share price traded down 0.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $25.99 and last traded at $25.99. 2,737 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 5,297 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.06.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.08.

Featured Article: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.