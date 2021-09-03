Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSMU) Trading Down 0.1%

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSMU)’s share price fell 0.1% on Friday . The company traded as low as $25.67 and last traded at $25.70. 300 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 3,109 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.72.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.83.

Featured Story: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.