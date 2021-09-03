Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMP) Shares Purchased by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMP) by 10.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,443 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,792 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 8.73% of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF worth $2,927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $200,000. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 82.1% during the 1st quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 90,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,327,000 after acquiring an additional 40,668 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 77,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,011,000 after purchasing an additional 2,815 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $26.11 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.98. Invesco BulletShares has a fifty-two week low of $25.68 and a fifty-two week high of $26.17.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th were given a dividend of $0.014 per share. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 23rd.

