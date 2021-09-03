Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF) Shares Purchased by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF) by 2,466.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 951,302 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 914,233 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 2.49% of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF worth $23,307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,718,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,978,000 after purchasing an additional 71,124 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,357,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,584,000 after buying an additional 60,017 shares during the period. Bramshill Investments LLC purchased a new position in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,054,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 864,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,113,000 after buying an additional 43,860 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 493,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,485,000 after buying an additional 10,239 shares during the period.

Get Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF alerts:

Shares of PCEF stock opened at $24.68 on Friday. Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF has a 52 week low of $19.71 and a 52 week high of $24.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.89.

PowerShares CEF Income Composite Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S-Network Composite Closed-End Fund Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of funds included in the Index.

See Also: Strangles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.