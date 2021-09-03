Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:DWAS) Trading Down 0.7%

Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:DWAS)’s share price fell 0.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $87.99 and last traded at $88.29. 26,484 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 50,052 shares. The stock had previously closed at $88.89.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $85.64.

