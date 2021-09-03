Invesco Focused Discovery Growth ETF (BATS:IVDG) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Invesco Focused Discovery Growth ETF (BATS:IVDG) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $13.95. Invesco Focused Discovery Growth ETF shares last traded at $13.95, with a volume of 636 shares traded.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.17.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Invesco Focused Discovery Growth ETF stock. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Focused Discovery Growth ETF (BATS:IVDG) by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,847 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,540 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Focused Discovery Growth ETF were worth $312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

