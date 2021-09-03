Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Stake Boosted by Rational Advisors LLC

Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 85.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 137,668 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,588 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises about 5.8% of Rational Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Rational Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $48,794,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 14.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,868,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,659,701,000 after purchasing an additional 2,639,429 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.7% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,279,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,580,173,000 after acquiring an additional 124,445 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.6% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,155,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,283,483,000 after acquiring an additional 44,806 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,724,033 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,674,341,000 after acquiring an additional 186,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 32.0% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,815,691 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $898,571,000 after acquiring an additional 682,073 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded up $1.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $381.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,371,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,077,277. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $365.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $341.59. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12-month low of $260.11 and a 12-month high of $382.71.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a $0.397 dividend. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Further Reading: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.