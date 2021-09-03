Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Stake Lessened by Payden & Rygel

Payden & Rygel lowered its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 46.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,500 shares during the period. Payden & Rygel’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $3,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 14.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,868,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,659,701,000 after acquiring an additional 2,639,429 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.7% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,279,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,580,173,000 after acquiring an additional 124,445 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.6% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,155,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,283,483,000 after acquiring an additional 44,806 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,724,033 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,674,341,000 after acquiring an additional 186,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 32.0% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,815,691 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $898,571,000 after acquiring an additional 682,073 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.41% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded up $1.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $381.41. 1,170,946 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,077,277. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1-year low of $260.11 and a 1-year high of $382.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $365.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $341.59.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $0.397 per share. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

