Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB) Shares Acquired by Rational Advisors LLC

Rational Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB) by 133.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 744,708 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 425,316 shares during the quarter. Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF accounts for approximately 2.9% of Rational Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Rational Advisors LLC owned about 1.06% of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF worth $24,709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BAB. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 9.4% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 30,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after buying an additional 2,618 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 21.9% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 2,776 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 7.3% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 9,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 1,362.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the period. Finally, Petix & Botte Co lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 100.1% during the first quarter. Petix & Botte Co now owns 25,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 12,648 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:BAB traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $33.45. 2,502 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 352,794. Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $31.68 and a 52-week high of $34.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.87.

PowerShares Build America Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called The BofA Merrill Lynch Build America Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invests at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

