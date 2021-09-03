Invesque (TSE:IVQ.U) Shares Down 6.8%

Invesque Inc (TSE:IVQ.U)’s stock price dropped 6.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$2.20 and last traded at C$2.20. Approximately 2,600 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 13,046 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.36.

Several analysts have weighed in on IVQ.U shares. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Invesque from C$2.90 to C$3.40 in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of Invesque from C$3.00 to C$2.75 in a research note on Monday, July 19th.

The company has a market capitalization of C$123.36 million and a P/E ratio of -0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$2.60 and its 200-day moving average is C$2.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 359.54, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

Invesque Inc operates as a real estate investment company in Canada and the United States. The company invests in health care and senior living properties, such as post-acute transitional care, long-term care, memory care, assisted living, independent living, and medical office properties. As of December 31, 2018, it owns a portfolio of 98 health care and senior living properties.

