Investors Buy Large Volume of Ferroglobe Put Options (NASDAQ:GSM)

Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders bought 4,160 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 4,189% compared to the typical daily volume of 97 put options.

NASDAQ:GSM opened at $9.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.22 and a beta of 2.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.86. Ferroglobe has a 12-month low of $0.40 and a 12-month high of $11.25.

Get Ferroglobe alerts:

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Ferroglobe by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 106,738 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 5,036 shares in the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Ferroglobe during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Ferroglobe during the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ferroglobe during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ferroglobe during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Institutional investors own 25.95% of the company’s stock.

Ferroglobe PLC is a holding company, which engages in the production of silicon and specialty metals. Its products include silicon metal, manganese alloys, ferrosilicon, calcium silicon, and electrodes. It operates through the following segments: Electrometallurgy-North America, Electrometallurgy-Europe, Electrometallurgy-South Africa, and Other.

Featured Article: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for Ferroglobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferroglobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.